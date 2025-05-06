Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,701,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,581 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in JELD-WEN were worth $30,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,165,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583,238 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in JELD-WEN in the fourth quarter valued at $9,492,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,775,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,305,000 after buying an additional 634,101 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,225,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,226,000 after buying an additional 220,815 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the fourth quarter worth about $1,694,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JELD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on JELD-WEN from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on JELD-WEN from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on JELD-WEN from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.94.

JELD-WEN Stock Down 3.2 %

JELD-WEN stock opened at $5.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.03. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.36.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. JELD-WEN had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a positive return on equity of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at JELD-WEN

In other news, Director David G. Nord purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $119,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,400. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 72,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.08 per share, with a total value of $437,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 701,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,267,758.72. The trade was a 11.43 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 714,404 shares of company stock worth $4,023,392. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JELD-WEN Profile

(Free Report)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JELD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.