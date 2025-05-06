Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stake in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,481,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,325 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.71% of Marcus worth $31,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Marcus alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCS. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Marcus by 407,500.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Marcus in the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marcus during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Marcus by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 8,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Marcus during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marcus Price Performance

Marcus stock opened at $16.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $518.52 million, a P/E ratio of -48.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Marcus Co. has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $23.16.

Marcus Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -107.69%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MCS. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Marcus in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on Marcus from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MCS

Marcus Profile

(Free Report)

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.