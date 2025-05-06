Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,392,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 130,144 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.06% of Heritage Commerce worth $31,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HTBK. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Holcombe Financial Inc. bought a new position in Heritage Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Heritage Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. 75.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HTBK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Heritage Commerce from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James set a $10.00 price target on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research note on Monday, April 28th.

Heritage Commerce Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ HTBK opened at $9.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $569.29 million, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.74. Heritage Commerce Corp has a 1-year low of $7.74 and a 1-year high of $11.27.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $46.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.89 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Heritage Commerce Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.47%.

Insider Activity at Heritage Commerce

In other news, Director Jack W. Conner sold 4,000 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $42,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 108,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,141,546.24. This trade represents a 3.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robertson Clay Jones, Jr. sold 5,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $50,060.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,628.71. The trade was a 1.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,747 shares of company stock worth $107,728. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

Featured Stories

