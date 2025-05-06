Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,779,702 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328,414 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Chemours were worth $30,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Chemours alerts:

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Chemours by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chemours during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Chemours by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chemours by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 8,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CC opened at $12.08 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.68. The Chemours Company has a 1-year low of $9.33 and a 1-year high of $29.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 1.76.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 26.54%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 175.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CC. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Chemours from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Chemours from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Mizuho set a $15.00 target price on shares of Chemours in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Chemours from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Chemours from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.56.

Read Our Latest Report on CC

Chemours Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.