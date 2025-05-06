Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $29.89 Million Position in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 579,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 19,324 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in AMERISAFE were worth $29,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in AMERISAFE by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AMERISAFE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in AMERISAFE in the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AMERISAFE during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in AMERISAFE during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. 97.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of AMERISAFE in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th.

AMERISAFE Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSF opened at $46.53 on Tuesday. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.97 and a 12-month high of $60.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.15 and a 200-day moving average of $52.12. The stock has a market cap of $886.40 million, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.41.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 19.49%. The firm had revenue of $83.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.66 million. Equities research analysts expect that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

AMERISAFE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is 62.90%.

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers’ compensation insurance in the United States. The company provides benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It sells its products through retail and wholesale brokers and agents; and small and mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

