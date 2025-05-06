Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $30.53 Million Holdings in Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 833,950 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.30% of Orrstown Financial Services worth $30,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in Orrstown Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Orrstown Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Orrstown Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Orrstown Financial Services

In other Orrstown Financial Services news, Director Brian D. Brunner bought 2,500 shares of Orrstown Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.87 per share, with a total value of $77,175.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,817.10. The trade was a 5.34 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Giambalvo acquired 1,000 shares of Orrstown Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.80 per share, with a total value of $30,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,249,309.60. This trade represents a 2.53 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $201,485 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Orrstown Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ORRF opened at $30.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $588.47 million, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.35. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.91 and a twelve month high of $41.99.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $60.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.83 million. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 15.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Orrstown Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Orrstown Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Orrstown Financial Services from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Hovde Group raised Orrstown Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.40.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and financial advisory services to retail, commercial, non-profit, and government clients in the United States. It accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

