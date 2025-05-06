Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $30.74 Million Stock Holdings in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 273,382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,264 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in World Acceptance were worth $30,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in World Acceptance in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 195.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,591 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in World Acceptance by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,643 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in World Acceptance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in World Acceptance by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 5,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WRLD stock opened at $133.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.70. World Acceptance Co. has a 12 month low of $101.85 and a 12 month high of $161.63. The company has a current ratio of 22.46, a quick ratio of 22.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.29.

World Acceptance ( NASDAQ:WRLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $8.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $1.71. World Acceptance had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $165.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.52 million. Equities research analysts forecast that World Acceptance Co. will post 14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Luke J. Umstetter sold 488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.19, for a total transaction of $73,292.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,760 shares in the company, valued at $2,216,804.40. This represents a 3.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason E. Childers sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.58, for a total value of $71,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,239.62. This trade represents a 5.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,988 shares of company stock valued at $445,523. 43.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday.

World Acceptance Corporation engages in consumer finance business in the United States. The company provides short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It offers income tax return preparation and filing services; and automobile club memberships.

