Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $31.58 Million Stock Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 445,664 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,345 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.19% of Zillow Group worth $31,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Zillow Group by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 18,875.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. 20.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Jun Choo sold 1,277 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $99,248.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 86,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,750,215.16. The trade was a 1.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 6,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $541,475.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,906,735.24. This trade represents a 5.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,919 shares of company stock worth $5,744,978 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $98.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Zillow Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Baird R W upgraded Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Zillow Group from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.10.

NASDAQ ZG opened at $66.98 on Tuesday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.40 and a 12-month high of $86.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.89 and its 200-day moving average is $71.10. The company has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of -142.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 2.22.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.48). Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

