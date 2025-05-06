Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $32.28 Million Stock Position in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,965,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,136 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Bumble were worth $32,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Bumble alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Bumble in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Bumble by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bumble during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bumble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in Bumble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMBL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bumble from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Bumble from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Bumble from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Bumble from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Bumble from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.82.

Bumble Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Bumble stock opened at $4.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.76. Bumble Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $12.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Bumble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.