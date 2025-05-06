Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $32.75 Million Position in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,970,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 146,799 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 6.02% of Rayonier Advanced Materials worth $32,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Rayonier Advanced Materials alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 31,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 131,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 9,957 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Stock Performance

RYAM stock opened at $4.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $285.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.83 and a 12 month high of $10.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on RYAM. StockNews.com cut shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Rayonier Advanced Materials from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Rayonier Advanced Materials

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

(Free Report)

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Latin America, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. It operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. The company’s products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.