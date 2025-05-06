Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $32.97 Million Stock Position in Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,045,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,192 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Astrana Health were worth $32,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Astrana Health in the third quarter valued at about $13,383,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Astrana Health by 217.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,870,000 after acquiring an additional 149,300 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Astrana Health by 122.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 255,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,058,000 after acquiring an additional 140,584 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Astrana Health by 136.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after acquiring an additional 94,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Astrana Health by 702.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 93,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASTH. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Astrana Health from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Astrana Health from $86.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Astrana Health from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Astrana Health from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Astrana Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.29.

Shares of Astrana Health stock opened at $32.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.84. Astrana Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.12 and a 12-month high of $63.20.

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.37). Astrana Health had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $665.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Astrana Health, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

