Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Position in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,320,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,035 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 6.17% of Midland States Bancorp worth $32,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Midland States Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Midland States Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in Midland States Bancorp by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 13,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 6,445 shares during the period. 60.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Midland States Bancorp Stock Performance

MSBI opened at $17.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.51 million, a PE ratio of -17.07 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.79 and a twelve month high of $28.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Midland States Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MSBI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Midland States Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $76.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MSBI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Midland States Bancorp from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Midland States Bancorp from $28.50 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Midland States Bancorp from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial loans to finance agricultural equipment and production; and commercial real estate loans for owner occupied offices, warehouses and production facilities, office buildings, hotels, mixed-use residential and commercial facilities, retail centers, multifamily properties, and assisted living facilities.

