Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,063,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,128 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 6.96% of Smith & Wesson Brands worth $30,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWBI. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 238.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. 59.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Smith & Wesson Brands from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

NASDAQ:SWBI opened at $9.18 on Tuesday. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $8.38 and a one year high of $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 3.97. The firm has a market cap of $403.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.84.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $115.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.46 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. Research analysts expect that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech.

