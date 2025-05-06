Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Position in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,559,629 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,064 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in TFS Financial were worth $32,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TFS Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,689,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of TFS Financial by 6.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,280,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,324,000 after acquiring an additional 76,919 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in TFS Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Maridea Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TFS Financial during the 4th quarter worth $483,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TFS Financial news, CEO Marc A. Stefanski sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $288,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,255,523.92. This represents a 11.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony J. Asher sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $164,025.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,225.05. This trade represents a 18.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,055 shares of company stock worth $1,550,540 over the last 90 days. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TFS Financial Price Performance

TFSL stock opened at $13.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.36 and a beta of 0.78. TFS Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $11.29 and a 1 year high of $15.00.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. TFS Financial had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $79.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.42 million. Analysts anticipate that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TFS Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 403.57%.

TFS Financial Profile

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

