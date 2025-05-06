Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 12,901 Shares of Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 769,022 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,901 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.03% of Equity Bancshares worth $32,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Equity Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 139.9% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in Equity Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Equity Bancshares from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Equity Bancshares from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Hovde Group boosted their target price on Equity Bancshares from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Equity Bancshares in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Equity Bancshares from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equity Bancshares has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQBK opened at $39.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.75. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.75 and a 52-week high of $50.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Equity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 15.27%.

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment and aircraft financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products.

