Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 454,332 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,910,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 454,332 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $31,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 21.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,704,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,973,000 after purchasing an additional 303,628 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 192.3% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 285,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 187,500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,838,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,912,000 after purchasing an additional 118,577 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 506.8% in the 4th quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 63,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 52,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilsey Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,652,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,379,000 after purchasing an additional 362,582 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $5.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.62 and its 200 day moving average is $4.81. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.41.

Medical Properties Trust ( NYSE:MPW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $223.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -11.55%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MPW shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

