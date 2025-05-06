Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Position in Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,737 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Coastal Financial were worth $30,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Coastal Financial by 1,067.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 456,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,794,000 after purchasing an additional 417,767 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Coastal Financial by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 299,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,427,000 after purchasing an additional 83,331 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Coastal Financial by 795.5% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 89,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,604,000 after purchasing an additional 79,554 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Coastal Financial by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 685,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,196,000 after buying an additional 70,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coastal Financial in the 4th quarter worth $4,327,000. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group cut their target price on shares of Coastal Financial from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Coastal Financial from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Coastal Financial from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Coastal Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th.

In other news, Director Gregory A. Tisdel sold 1,600 shares of Coastal Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.07, for a total value of $126,512.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,454.42. This trade represents a 10.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CCB opened at $80.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 0.94. Coastal Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $41.20 and a 12 month high of $102.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.30). Coastal Financial had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $139.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.65 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Coastal Financial Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

