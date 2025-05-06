Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 741,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,151 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 6.61% of Genesco worth $31,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genesco during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Genesco by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in Genesco during the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Genesco during the fourth quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genesco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GCO opened at $20.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.06 million, a PE ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 2.25. Genesco Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.19 and a twelve month high of $44.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.93.

Genesco ( NYSE:GCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 7th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $745.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.43 million. Genesco had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 0.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Genesco Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $248,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,097,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,758,430.50. The trade was a 1.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory A. Sandfort bought 10,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.92 per share, for a total transaction of $251,524.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,201.68. This trade represents a 69.54 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands.

