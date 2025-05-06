DoubleVerify (DV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share and revenue of $153.07 million for the quarter.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

DoubleVerify Price Performance

NYSE DV opened at $13.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.79. DoubleVerify has a one year low of $11.52 and a one year high of $31.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Cannonball Research downgraded shares of DoubleVerify to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Baird R W lowered DoubleVerify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded DoubleVerify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.23.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.