Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Shares Purchased by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,191 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Ducommun worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ducommun by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,730 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Ducommun by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,741,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 581,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,031,000 after buying an additional 11,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 86,139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,484,000 after buying an additional 4,126 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DCO opened at $58.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.24. Ducommun Incorporated has a 52-week low of $51.76 and a 52-week high of $70.50. The firm has a market cap of $867.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 1.30.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DCO shares. StockNews.com lowered Ducommun from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Ducommun from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

