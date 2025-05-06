Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Receives $76.57 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.86.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on BROS shares. Barclays cut their price target on Dutch Bros from $94.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Dutch Bros from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Baird R W raised Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BROS

Dutch Bros Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Dutch Bros

NYSE:BROS opened at $60.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.71. Dutch Bros has a 12-month low of $26.96 and a 12-month high of $86.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.72.

In other news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 755,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $58,728,979.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,903,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,674,752.68. This represents a 20.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 262,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total transaction of $19,629,891.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,640,779 shares in the company, valued at $197,451,045.83. This represents a 9.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,643,632 shares of company stock valued at $201,509,627 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gould Capital LLC lifted its stake in Dutch Bros by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in Dutch Bros by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management lifted its stake in Dutch Bros by 14.7% during the first quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dutch Bros

(Get Free Report

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.