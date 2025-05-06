ELEMENTS Linked to the MLCX Grains Index – Total Return (NYSEARCA:GRU) Stock Price Up 0.1% – Should You Buy?

ELEMENTS Linked to the MLCX Grains Index – Total Return (NYSEARCA:GRU – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.49 and last traded at $5.43. 2,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 12,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.43.
ELEMENTS Linked to the MLCX Grains Index – Total Return Trading Up 0.1 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.43.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ELEMENTS Linked to the MLCX Grains Index – Total Return
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Monster Beverage Stock: Short Report Risks vs Upside Potential
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Onsemi Stock Confirms Bottom, But What’s the Upside?
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- 3 Tech Leaders Announce Buybacks Totaling $85 Billion
Receive News & Ratings for ELEMENTS Linked to the MLCX Grains Index - Total Return Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ELEMENTS Linked to the MLCX Grains Index - Total Return and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.