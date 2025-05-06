Emergent BioSolutions (EBS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.71 per share and revenue of $218.50 million for the quarter. Emergent BioSolutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.40. Emergent BioSolutions had a negative net margin of 18.55% and a negative return on equity of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $194.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.77) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Emergent BioSolutions to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:EBS opened at $4.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.88. Emergent BioSolutions has a fifty-two week low of $3.84 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.14.

Emergent BioSolutions declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, March 31st that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 19% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Neal Franklin Fowler sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total value of $204,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 101,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,413. This represents a 25.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EBS. StockNews.com downgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a report on Tuesday, April 1st.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, provides preparedness and response solutions for accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats in the United States. The company offers NARCAN Nasal Spray for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose; Vaxchora vaccine for the prevention of cholera; Vivotif vaccine for oral administration for the prevention of typhoid fever; Anthrasil for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; CYFENDUS for post-exposure prophylaxis of disease following suspected or confirmed exposure to Bacillus anthracis; and Raxibacumab injection for the treatment and prophylaxis of inhalational anthrax.

