Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Receives $131.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $131.67.

A number of research firms have commented on EMR. Daiwa America raised Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GDS Wealth Management boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 3,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 14,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Bank lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 2,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 17,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $108.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.55. Emerson Electric has a 1-year low of $90.06 and a 1-year high of $134.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.08%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 50.36%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

