Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

Energy Focus Stock Down 1.7 %

Energy Focus stock opened at $1.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.88. Energy Focus has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $2.95.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The construction company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 71.48% and a negative net margin of 35.77%. The company had revenue of $1.28 million during the quarter.

About Energy Focus

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

