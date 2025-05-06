Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Shares Bought by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Energy Recovery worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERII. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the 4th quarter worth about $5,741,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Energy Recovery in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,670,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Energy Recovery in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,798,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Energy Recovery by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,119,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,462,000 after acquiring an additional 243,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Recovery during the 4th quarter worth $2,799,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Energy Recovery news, SVP Rodney Clemente sold 21,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $330,666.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 111,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,300.78. This represents a 16.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 50,000 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $817,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 693,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,326,593.88. The trade was a 6.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery stock opened at $15.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $853.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.82 and a beta of 1.09. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.26 and a 12 month high of $20.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.49 and its 200-day moving average is $15.75.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $67.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.39 million. Research analysts anticipate that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells energy efficiency technology solutions in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. The company offers high and low pressure, and ultra pressure exchangers; AT and LPT hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation booster pumps for use in seawater and brackish desalination, and wastewater treatment.

