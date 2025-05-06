Enovis (ENOV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.74 per share and revenue of $558.80 million for the quarter. Enovis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.100-3.250 EPS.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Enovis had a negative net margin of 5.95% and a positive return on equity of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $560.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.14 million. On average, analysts expect Enovis to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Enovis Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of Enovis stock opened at $34.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -15.62 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Enovis has a 1 year low of $29.32 and a 1 year high of $53.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Enovis in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th.

Enovis Company Profile

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

