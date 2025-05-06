Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Receives $61.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.33.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Equitable from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Equitable from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Equitable from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Equitable from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

Insider Transactions at Equitable

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Nick Lane sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total value of $255,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,109,411.76. This represents a 3.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 6,666 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total transaction of $369,163.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,298 shares in the company, valued at $5,776,023.24. This represents a 6.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,332 shares of company stock valued at $4,141,315. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Equitable by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,278,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,705,000 after acquiring an additional 535,671 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Equitable by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 19,032,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,752,000 after purchasing an additional 79,999 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at $668,250,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,817,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,899,000 after buying an additional 3,303,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,089,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,560,000 after buying an additional 355,078 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Equitable stock opened at $50.34 on Friday. Equitable has a fifty-two week low of $36.46 and a fifty-two week high of $56.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.06 and a 200 day moving average of $49.59.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Equitable had a return on equity of 85.70% and a net margin of 10.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Equitable will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Equitable Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

