Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for TSE:BDG Q3 Earnings

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James increased their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 30th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.29 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.26. Raymond James also issued estimates for Badger Infrastructure Solutions’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Stock Performance

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.