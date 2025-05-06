ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

ESSA Bancorp Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ESSA opened at $18.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.47. ESSA Bancorp has a one year low of $15.82 and a one year high of $22.22.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $16.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.19 million.

ESSA Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. ESSA Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in ESSA Bancorp by 184.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 8,895 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 2.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 186,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ESSA Bancorp by 126.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 8,136 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 48,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in ESSA Bancorp by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 26,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

ESSA Bancorp Company Profile

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

