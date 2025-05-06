eToro Group Ltd. (ETOR) Announces May 14th IPO

eToro Group Ltd. (ETOR) plans to raise $480 million in an IPO on Wednesday, May 14th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 10,000,000 shares at a price of $46.00-$50.00 per share.

In the last twelve months, eToro Group Ltd. generated $1.3 billion in revenue and $192 million in net income. eToro Group Ltd. has a market cap of $3.9 billion.

Goldman Sachs, Jefferies, UBS Investment Bank, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank Securities, BofA Securities, Cantor, Citizens JMP, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods (A Stifel Company), Mizuho and TD Securities served as the underwriters for the IPO and Canaccord Genuity, Moelis & Company, Needham & Company, Rothschild & Co. and Susquehanna Financial Group were co-managers.

eToro Group Ltd. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are a global trading platform that serves retail investors. As of Dec. 31, 2024, we had about 3.5 million funded accounts for customers in 75 countries. (Incorporated in the British Virgin Islands) On our platform, users can: â–ŞÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â trade equities, commodities, currencies and cryptoassets, traded as the underlying asset or a derivative, depending on the asset class and on the userâ€™s location; â–ŞÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â learn, via our eToro Academy, which contains curated content to help investors, old and new, to learn and practice investing; â–ŞÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â trade directly, invest in a Smart Portfolio, or replicate the investment strategy of another investor via our patented CopyTrader product; â–ŞÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â utilize eToro Money, our complimentary money management offering, to make deposits, withdrawals and to trade local stocks in local currencies; â–ŞÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â engage in our social offering, by consuming and creating content within a global community of passionate investors; â–ŞÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â access valuable investment tools, including sophisticated charting and analysis and extended-hoursÂ trading; and â–ŞÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â earn, through our Popular Investor program by engaging the community and growing the value of the usersâ€™ assets copying them (â€śAssets Under Copyâ€ť). Note: Net income and revenue are for the 12 months that ended Dec. 31, 2024. (Note: eToro Group Ltd. disclosed the terms for its IPO on May 5, 2025, in an F-1/A filing: 10.0 million shares at a price range of $46.00 to $50.00 to raise $480 million, if priced at the $48.00 mid-point of its range. Background: eToro Group Ltd. filed its F-1 for its IPO on March 24, 2025, without disclosing the terms. Estimated initial proceeds are $100.0 million. Some Wall Street pros, however, believe that eToro’s IPO could raise about $500 million to $700 million.) “.

eToro Group Ltd. was founded in 2006 and has employees. The company is located at 30 Sheshet Hayamim St., Bnei Brak, Israel 5120261 and can be reached via phone at +972 73-265-6600.

