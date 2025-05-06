EVERTEC (EVTC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.81 per share and revenue of $217.97 million for the quarter.

EVERTEC stock opened at $34.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.02. EVERTEC has a fifty-two week low of $28.76 and a fifty-two week high of $38.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.56%.

In related news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total value of $2,996,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,567,341.40. The trade was a 22.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Paola Perez-Surillo sold 14,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.15, for a total transaction of $541,832.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,307,791.45. The trade was a 29.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 191,170 shares of company stock valued at $7,149,206. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of EVERTEC in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

