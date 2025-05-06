Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Evogene in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

Evogene Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ EVGN opened at $1.16 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.53. The company has a market cap of $6.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.37. Evogene has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $9.00.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 million. Evogene had a negative return on equity of 109.05% and a negative net margin of 314.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.30) EPS.

Institutional Trading of Evogene

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Evogene stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Evogene as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

About Evogene

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.

