Expedia Group (EXPE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect Expedia Group to post earnings of $0.42 per share and revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter. Expedia Group has set its Q1 2025 guidance at EPS.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The online travel company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.22). Expedia Group had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 52.41%. On average, analysts expect Expedia Group to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $165.62 on Tuesday. Expedia Group has a 1-year low of $107.25 and a 1-year high of $207.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $164.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.76. The company has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from Expedia Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio is 17.68%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXPE shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. HSBC raised shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered Expedia Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $174.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, February 7th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.73.

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.70, for a total value of $1,028,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,502 shares in the company, valued at $15,325,061.40. This represents a 6.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Expedia Group stock. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,192 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

