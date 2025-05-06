Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Trading Down 2.6% on Analyst Downgrade

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $115.00 to $105.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Exxon Mobil traded as low as $103.07 and last traded at $103.43. 4,015,710 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 15,675,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.21.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Bernstein Bank boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.85.

Institutional Trading of Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 2.8 %

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 10Elms LLP purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $446.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.51%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

