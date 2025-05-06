Federal Screw Works (OTCMKTS:FSCR) Shares Up 8.1% – What’s Next?

Federal Screw Works (OTCMKTS:FSCR – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 8.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.22 and last traded at $7.22. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.68.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 million, a P/E ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 0.67.

Federal Screw Works (OTCMKTS:FSCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter.

Federal Screw Works manufactures and sells industrial component parts primarily to the automobile industry in the United States. It operates through Big Rapids, Romulus, Traverse City, and Novex Tool divisions. The company offers cold formed and machined pins, including piston pins, planetary and differential gear shafts, and oil pump and steering shafts for the automotive, refrigeration, and small engine industries; and cold formed machined products, such as suspension ball studs, fluid line adapters, and precision formed and machined valve lifter bodies to the automotive industry.

