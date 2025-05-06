Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL) Shares Purchased by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelis Insurance were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIHL. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fidelis Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelis Insurance by 1,862.9% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 5,831 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Fidelis Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fidelis Insurance in the fourth quarter worth $277,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FIHL. Barclays lowered their target price on Fidelis Insurance from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelis Insurance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.71.

Shares of NYSE:FIHL opened at $16.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $14.17 and a 12 month high of $21.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.04.

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($1.98). The firm had revenue of $685.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.52 million. Fidelis Insurance had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 15.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Fidelis Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, a specialty insurer, provides insurance and reinsurance solutions in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

