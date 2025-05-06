Fidelity Clean Energy ETF (BATS:FRNW) Shares Down 1.7% – Here’s Why

Fidelity Clean Energy ETF (BATS:FRNW – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.58 and last traded at $13.24. Approximately 2,429 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 7,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.47.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.83 million, a PE ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.08.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $176,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $274,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Clean Energy ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $954,000.

The Fidelity Clean Energy ETF (FRNW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Clean Energy index, a market-cap-weighted index of global clean energy companies screened for environmental, social, and governance factors. FRNW was launched on Oct 5, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

