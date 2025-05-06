Financial Analysis: ATP Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:ATPAQ) vs. Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF)

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Free Report) and ATP Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:ATPAQ – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Advantage Energy and ATP Oil & Gas”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advantage Energy $400.81 million 3.06 $75.26 million $0.09 81.50 ATP Oil & Gas N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Advantage Energy has higher revenue and earnings than ATP Oil & Gas.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Advantage Energy and ATP Oil & Gas, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advantage Energy 0 0 0 1 4.00 ATP Oil & Gas 0 0 0 0 0.00

Given ATP Oil & Gas’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ATP Oil & Gas is more favorable than Advantage Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Advantage Energy and ATP Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advantage Energy 8.62% 2.88% 1.78% ATP Oil & Gas N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.9% of Advantage Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Advantage Energy beats ATP Oil & Gas on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta. The company was formerly known as Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. and changed its name to Advantage Energy Ltd. in May 2021. Advantage Energy Ltd. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About ATP Oil & Gas

ATP Oil & Gas Corporation is engaged in the acquisition, development and production of oil and natural gas properties. As of December 31, 2011, the Company had estimated net proved reserves of 118.9 Million barrels of crude oil equivalent (MMBoe), of which approximately 75.9 MMboe (64%) were in the Gulf of Mexico and 42.9 MMBoe (36%) were in the North Sea. The reserves consisted of 78.6 Million barrels (MMBbls) of oil (66%) and 241.5 billion cubic feet (Bcf) of natural gas (34%). Its proved reserves in the deepwater area of the Gulf of Mexico account for 62% of the Company’s total proved reserves and its proved reserves on the Gulf of Mexico Outer Continental Shelf account for 2% of its total proved reserves. During the year ended December 31, 2011, it acquired three licenses in the Mediterranean Sea covering potential natural gas resources in the deepwater off the coast of Israel (East Mediterranean). On August 17, 2012, ATP Oil And Gas Corp filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

