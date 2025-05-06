Financial Comparison: ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) versus AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE)

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) and ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Get AudioEye alerts:

Profitability

This table compares AudioEye and ZoomInfo Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AudioEye -9.89% 34.49% 8.18% ZoomInfo Technologies 0.74% 12.05% 3.46%

Volatility and Risk

AudioEye has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZoomInfo Technologies has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

51.1% of AudioEye shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.5% of ZoomInfo Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 28.8% of AudioEye shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of ZoomInfo Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares AudioEye and ZoomInfo Technologies”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AudioEye $36.85 million 4.05 -$5.87 million ($0.40) -30.03 ZoomInfo Technologies $1.21 billion 2.57 $107.30 million $0.08 113.75

ZoomInfo Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than AudioEye. AudioEye is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ZoomInfo Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for AudioEye and ZoomInfo Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AudioEye 0 0 5 1 3.17 ZoomInfo Technologies 5 13 3 0 1.90

AudioEye presently has a consensus price target of $26.40, suggesting a potential upside of 119.82%. ZoomInfo Technologies has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.88%. Given AudioEye’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe AudioEye is more favorable than ZoomInfo Technologies.

Summary

AudioEye beats ZoomInfo Technologies on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AudioEye

(Get Free Report)

AudioEye, Inc. provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet and other media to people regardless of their device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device. The company offers AudioEye, an always-on testing, remediation, and monitoring solution that improves conformance with web content accessibility guidelines; identifies and fixes the accessibility errors and addresses a range of disabilities, including dyslexia, color blindness, epilepsy, and others; and provides additional solutions to provide for enhanced compliance and accessibility, including periodic auditing, human assisted technological remediations, and legal support services, as well as PDF remediation services, Native Mobile App and audit reports to help customers with their digital accessibility needs. The company serves small- and medium-sized businesses, corporate enterprises, non-profit organizations, and federal government agencies, as well as federal, state, and local governments and agencies through content management system partners, platform and agency partners, authorized resellers, and the marketplace. AudioEye, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Tucson, Arizona.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

(Get Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle. It serves enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses that operate in various industry, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for AudioEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.