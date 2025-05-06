Financial Contrast: Capital Clean Energy Carriers (NASDAQ:CCEC) versus Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TEN)

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TEN – Get Free Report) and Capital Clean Energy Carriers (NASDAQ:CCEC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tsakos Energy Navigation and Capital Clean Energy Carriers”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tsakos Energy Navigation $804.06 million 0.66 $300.18 million $5.05 3.49 Capital Clean Energy Carriers $369.41 million 3.19 $193.63 million $2.56 7.88

Profitability

Tsakos Energy Navigation has higher revenue and earnings than Capital Clean Energy Carriers. Tsakos Energy Navigation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Capital Clean Energy Carriers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Tsakos Energy Navigation and Capital Clean Energy Carriers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tsakos Energy Navigation 22.57% 19.07% 9.04% Capital Clean Energy Carriers 46.85% 9.76% 3.16%

Volatility & Risk

Tsakos Energy Navigation has a beta of -0.25, suggesting that its stock price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capital Clean Energy Carriers has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Tsakos Energy Navigation and Capital Clean Energy Carriers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tsakos Energy Navigation 0 1 1 1 3.00 Capital Clean Energy Carriers 0 1 2 0 2.67

Tsakos Energy Navigation presently has a consensus target price of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 75.74%. Capital Clean Energy Carriers has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.05%. Given Tsakos Energy Navigation’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Tsakos Energy Navigation is more favorable than Capital Clean Energy Carriers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.2% of Tsakos Energy Navigation shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Tsakos Energy Navigation shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Tsakos Energy Navigation pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.2%. Capital Clean Energy Carriers pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Tsakos Energy Navigation pays out 35.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Capital Clean Energy Carriers pays out 23.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Tsakos Energy Navigation beats Capital Clean Energy Carriers on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

About Capital Clean Energy Carriers

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. The company’s vessels provide a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters. It owns vessels, including Neo-Panamax container vessels, Panamax container vessels, cape-size bulk carrier, and LNG carriers. In addition, the company produces and distributes oil and natural gas, including biofuels, motor oil, lubricants, petrol, crudes, liquefied natural gas, marine fuels, natural gas liquids, and petrochemicals. It serves as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Capital Product Partners L.P. and changed its name to Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. in August 2024. Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece. Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. operates as a subsidiary of Capital Maritime & Trading Corp.

