Financial Contrast: Immune Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:IMNPQ) and Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL)

Immune Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:IMNPQ) and Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Immune Pharmaceuticals and Adial Pharmaceuticals”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immune Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Adial Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$5.12 million ($3.31) -0.21

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immune Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A Adial Pharmaceuticals N/A -168.25% -148.46%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Immune Pharmaceuticals and Adial Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Immune Pharmaceuticals and Adial Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Immune Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 0.00 Adial Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 1 3.50

Adial Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,060.26%. Given Adial Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Adial Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Immune Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.4% of Adial Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Immune Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Adial Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Adial Pharmaceuticals beats Immune Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Immune Pharmaceuticals

Immune Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapeutic agents for the treatment of immunologic and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is bertilimumab, a human antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials that targets eotaxin-1 for the treatment of bullous pemphigoid and ulcerative colitis. It is also developing NanoCyclo, a nano-encapsulated formulation of cyclosporine-A, which is in late stage preclinical development for atopic dermatitis and psoriasis. In addition, the company's pain products include AmiKet and AmiKet Nano, a topical analgesic cream containing amitriptyline and ketamine for the treatment of postherpetic neuralgia and diabetic peripheral neuropathy. Further, its oncology portfolio comprises Ceplene, for the maintenance of remission in patients with acute myeloid leukemia in combination with interleukin-2; Azixa and crolibulin that are clinical-stage vascular disrupting agents; NanomAbs, a nanotechnology combination platform; and bispecific antibody platform. Immune Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Fort Lee, New Jersey. On April 2, 2020, the voluntary petition of Immune Pharmaceuticals, Inc. along with its affiliates, for reorganization under Chapter 11 was converted to Chapter 7. It had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on February 17, 2020.

About Adial Pharmaceuticals

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment or prevention of addiction and related disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a serotonin-3 antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alcohol use disorder. The company also focuses on developing drug candidates for non-opioid pain reduction and other diseases and disorders. Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

