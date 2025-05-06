Financial Review: Beta Bionics (NASDAQ:BBNX) & INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO)

Beta Bionics (NASDAQ:BBNX – Get Free Report) and INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.0% of INVO Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of INVO Bioscience shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Beta Bionics and INVO Bioscience, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beta Bionics 0 3 5 1 2.78 INVO Bioscience 0 0 0 0 0.00

Earnings and Valuation

Beta Bionics currently has a consensus price target of $24.83, suggesting a potential upside of 112.61%. Given Beta Bionics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Beta Bionics is more favorable than INVO Bioscience.

This table compares Beta Bionics and INVO Bioscience”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beta Bionics $65.12 million 7.77 N/A N/A N/A INVO Bioscience $5.77 million 1.19 -$8.03 million N/A N/A

Beta Bionics has higher revenue and earnings than INVO Bioscience.

Profitability

This table compares Beta Bionics and INVO Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beta Bionics N/A N/A N/A INVO Bioscience -122.79% N/A -36.94%

Summary

Beta Bionics beats INVO Bioscience on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beta Bionics

Beta Bionics, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company. It engages in the design, development, and commercialization of solutions for insulin-requiring people with diabetes. The company was founded by Edward R. Damiano on October 21, 2015 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

About INVO Bioscience

INVO Bioscience, Inc., together with its subsidiary, a healthcare services fertility company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. It offers INVOcell, a medical device that allows fertilization and early embryo development to take place in vivo within the woman’s body. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

