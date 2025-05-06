First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) Lowered to Hold Rating by StockNews.com

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Get First Financial alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of First Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of First Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on THFF

First Financial Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of THFF stock opened at $50.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.86 and a 200 day moving average of $47.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. First Financial has a 1-year low of $34.61 and a 1-year high of $53.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.95 million, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.41.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.26. First Financial had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $62.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.04 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Financial will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at First Financial

In other news, insider Mark Allen Franklin acquired 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.53 per share, with a total value of $57,783.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,845 shares in the company, valued at $517,157.85. The trade was a 12.58 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James O. Mcdonald bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.99 per share, with a total value of $48,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,543.38. This represents a 11.82 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 2,837 shares of company stock worth $142,701 over the last 90 days. 3.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in First Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,169,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial by 37.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Financial by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of First Financial by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in First Financial during the first quarter valued at $425,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.