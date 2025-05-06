First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 2,463 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 244.9% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 592.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 93.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.00.

Shares of NYSE FRT opened at $94.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $80.65 and a 12 month high of $118.34.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.73. The company had revenue of $311.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.85 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 9.89%. As a group, analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.28%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

