First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,649 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CG. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. National Pension Service bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 149.3% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 253.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 8,090.9% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CG shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Carlyle Group from $57.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.88.

CG opened at $40.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.72. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.02 and a 52-week high of $57.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.92 and a 200 day moving average of $48.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 18.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 50.36%.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

