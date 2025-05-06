First Trust Advisors LP Buys 330,735 Shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 632.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 383,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330,735 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Grab were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Grab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Grab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in Grab by 7,238.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 7,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 7,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz SE purchased a new stake in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 55.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GRAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Grab from $5.60 to $5.30 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. HSBC upgraded shares of Grab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $5.45 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Grab from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America raised Grab from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.90 to $5.10 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Grab from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.60.

GRAB stock opened at $4.86 on Tuesday. Grab Holdings Limited has a one year low of $2.98 and a one year high of $5.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.43 and its 200 day moving average is $4.65. The firm has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of -243.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.86.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.57 million. Grab had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. On average, research analysts forecast that Grab Holdings Limited will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

