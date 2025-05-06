First Trust Advisors LP Buys 60,248 Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Free Report) by 59.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,248 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications were worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 10,890.9% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 456.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 135.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. Institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications stock opened at $11.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $616.59 million, a P/E ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.82. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $21.89.

Shenandoah Telecommunications ( NASDAQ:SHEN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $87.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.31 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 58.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SHEN shares. StockNews.com raised Shenandoah Telecommunications to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a report on Thursday, May 1st.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. It operates in two segments, Broadband and Tower. The company Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand name.

