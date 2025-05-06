First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Position in Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,289 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.31% of Esquire Financial worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Esquire Financial alerts:

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 322.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 7,869 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Esquire Financial in the 4th quarter worth $534,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Esquire Financial by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 166,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,270,000 after buying an additional 23,998 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Esquire Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $545,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 161.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 14,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ESQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Esquire Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Esquire Financial from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Esquire Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th.

Esquire Financial Trading Up 1.1 %

ESQ stock opened at $86.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $731.56 million, a P/E ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.83. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.55 and a 12-month high of $90.18.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.03. Esquire Financial had a net margin of 31.58% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The company had revenue of $33.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.71 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Esquire Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Esquire Financial’s payout ratio is 13.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kevin C. Waterhouse sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.87, for a total transaction of $251,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,263,058.13. The trade was a 3.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ari P. Kornhaber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $1,670,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,738,820.44. This represents a 16.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,427 shares of company stock valued at $3,597,745. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Esquire Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Esquire Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esquire Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.