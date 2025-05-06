First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Position in Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 967 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.14% of Willis Lease Finance worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WLFC. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Lease Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $531,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 221.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Willis Lease Finance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. 93.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willis Lease Finance Price Performance

Shares of WLFC opened at $156.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.79. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a twelve month low of $54.87 and a twelve month high of $235.43.

Willis Lease Finance Dividend Announcement

Willis Lease Finance ( NASDAQ:WLFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The transportation company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.92. Willis Lease Finance had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 18.56%. The company had revenue of $152.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.54 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Willis Lease Finance’s payout ratio is currently 6.50%.

Insider Transactions at Willis Lease Finance

In other news, CEO Austin Chandler Willis sold 3,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total value of $544,479.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,612,556.08. The trade was a 1.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott B. Flaherty sold 1,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.90, for a total value of $263,015.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,296 shares in the company, valued at $11,842,686.40. This represents a 2.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,465 shares of company stock worth $2,439,074. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Willis Lease Finance Profile

(Free Report)

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

See Also

